After nearly a week stuck in the toilet, a 4-foot lizard is rescued.

A local Snake Helpline was eventually able to liberate a 4-foot-long lizard from a household bathroom on Thursday, nearly a week after it became trapped in the toilet.

According to The New Indian Express, on Sunday, July 4, a family in the Kapileswar Vihar district of Bhubaneswar, India, noticed noises coming from the restroom. They discovered a Bengal monitor lizard after further inspection.

The terrified family reportedly opened a window and sprayed bleach powder on the lizard, expecting it would make its way out on its own. They noticed the lizard required help getting out after five days and contacted the local Snake Helpline for aid.

“I searched all conceivable access points and discovered that the four-foot-long monitor lizard had climbed a pipe outside the wall and entered the bathroom through the ventilation window. The glazed tiles, on the other hand, prevented it from escaping,” volunteer Rajesh Sutar told The New Indian Express.

The lizard’s head had been caught in the toilet by the time Sutar arrived. OTV News received video of him releasing the creature with a snake hook. Sutar places the reptile in a bag and removes it from the premises at the end of the film. It was apparently released at a secure place outside of the city.

“I am relieved that we were able to assist the family and save the reptile without delay. Monitor lizards, which are common in the area, are generally harmless. People who come across such situations, on the other hand, should seek professional aid right away,” Snake Helpline General Secretary Subhendu Mallik told The New Indian Express.

This isn’t the first time a reptile has been found in a toilet bowl. Reptiles, particularly snakes, are known to make their way inside human toilets, according to an Inverse study.

Nicole F. Angeli, herpetologist and State Director for the Government of the Virgin Islands’ Fish and Wildlife division, told the outlet in 2017 that reptiles may be hunting for water or tracking prey animals that have entered leaking pipes. “They could possibly be searching for a pleasant cool area to hang out. This is a condensed version of the information.