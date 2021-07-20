After nearly 200 people were killed in flooding in Belgium and Germany, 70 people are still missing.

There have been a total of 196 verified deaths, with 165 in Germany and 31 in Belgium. Around 10,000 volunteer workers have pledged to visit the district in Belgium hit worst by the flooding when the waters recede in order to continue looking for survivors and help clear up wreckage.

The Belgian king and queen paid a visit to Verviers to console individuals who had lost loved ones or their homes due to the flooding. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo extended sympathy in a letter published in local newspapers, and the country observed a day of sorrow on Tuesday.

De Croo wrote, “We will not desert you.” “We will do everything in our power to assist you.”

Flags were lowered to half-staff, and sirens wailed across Belgium at noon, followed by a moment of silence.

Merkel paid her second visit to the western region of Germany ravaged by flash floods, as efforts to clear mud-caked debris and locate any more victims of last week’s disaster continued. Merkel began her tour in Bad Muenstereifel by visiting a warehouse where donations were being stored.

Merkel and De Croo have offered immediate financial assistance as well as a renewed political commitment to combating climate change.

When European Union environment ministers met in Slovenia on Tuesday to discuss last week’s enormous and costly EU plan to combat climate change, they emphasized this issue.

Jochen Flasbarth, Germany’s deputy environment minister, stated that “we do not have an alternative” to carrying out the plan.

Frans Timmermans, Vice President of the European Commission, concurred.

“What we saw last week was a modest reminder that the cost of non-action in terms of human lives, but also in terms of material expenditures, is way, much more than the cost of acting,” Timmermans added.

“Humanity will be confronted with extremely irregular weather patterns: 50°C in northwest Canada, 40°C in Siberia, and 40°C in central Europe. Floods, droughts, and agriculture contending with wildfires are all examples of natural disasters. “It’s a result of the climate crisis,” he explained.

Timmermans is the architect in charge of.