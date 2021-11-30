After NATO warns the Kremlin about an invasion, Russia and Belarus will hold drills along the Ukraine border.

The Russian buildup of troops and heavy equipment along Ukraine’s border has raised fears of an invasion, despite Belarus’ announcement on Tuesday that it will conduct joint military drills with Russia “to cover the southern borders.”

On Tuesday, NATO foreign ministers cautioned Russia that further destabilizing Ukraine would be a costly mistake. Following war games in Russia earlier this year, Ukraine’s northern border had roughly 90,000 troops in the area, and the buildup of military equipment and troops continues to make Ukraine concerned.

Ukraine’s intelligence service found plans for a Russia-backed coup d’état last week, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia, on the other hand, dismissed the charge and refuted the claim that it is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine.

The US has also warned European partners of a probable Russian intervention into Ukraine by sharing intelligence.

“The movements we’ve witnessed near Ukraine’s border are quite concerning to us.” We know that Russia frequently mixes external destabilization attempts with internal destabilization measures. That’s part of the plan, and we’re keeping a close eye on it,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Despite the concerns, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin declared that Belarus and Russia will undertake maneuvers “to cover the southern borders,” which are close to Ukraine.

Khrenin did not provide a date for the exercises, but said they would be smaller in scope than the combined drills Belarus and Russia undertook in September.

Russia continued to dispute accusations of an impending invasion, claiming that NATO is the one jeopardizing regional peace.

“NATO countries, especially the United States and the United Kingdom, are deploying significant units and military equipment closer to our borders,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a news conference in Moscow. He claimed that the West has been provoking Ukraine “into anti-Russian acts” for a long time. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Any fresh aggression would have catastrophic consequences,” Blinken said ahead of discussions with his counterparts from the 30-nation military alliance in Riga, Latvia.

The NATO ministers will “send an unequivocal message to the Russian government: NATO’s support for Ukraine is unbroken, and its independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty are not up for debate,” according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"Russia would have to pay a hefty price."