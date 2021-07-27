After narrowly escaping a plane crash 45 years ago, an elderly man was reunited with his family.

Sajjad Thangal cut off all ties with his family in the Kollam district of Kerala after escaping an Indian Airlines plane accident in Mumbai, India, in October 1976. Thangal’s amazing life story was first discovered by New Panvel social workers after he was taken to a shelter in 2019, according to The Times of India.

Before the disaster, Thangal used to organize cultural events, according to his account of the story.

“In the 1970s, Thangal used to arrange Indian cultural programs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Pastor K.M. Philip, the founder of the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) Ashram, who provided Thangal with shelter, said, “In October 1976, South Indian actress Rani Chandra and others had gone to UAE for one such event.”

“Whereas traveling back from Abu Dhabi to Madras via Bombay, Thangal decided not to join the troupe and escaped the crash, while the rest of the ensemble, including Chandra, died,” the pastor said.

Thangal suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychiatric disorders as a result of the crash, which also killed his companion Sudhakaran, and he chose not to return to his family. Thangal was reunited with his family more than four decades later, thanks to the efforts of social activists.

“He was admitted to our shelter in 2019 as a fragile, elderly, and unwell guy. But he gradually healed and began telling his life tale. We were shocked to learn that his 91-year-old mother Fathima Beevi, as well as his younger brothers and sisters, live in his village, Shasthamkotta, in Kollam,” Philip added.

Thangal’s mother sobbed on the phone after learning that her son was still alive.

“We’ve been praying against hope that he’s still alive all these years. His father, Yunus Kunju, who died in 2012, aided a number of people in Kerala, and we were hoping that his good deeds would lead us to our missing son,” she explained.

Thangal’s parents, together with his three younger brothers and four sisters, checked to see if his name was on the list of crash victims after the accident. When they discovered he was not on it, they remained hopeful that he would contact them at some point.

