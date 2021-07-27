After Naomi Osaka’s early Olympic exit, Japanese fans and the media rally around her.

Despite Naomi Osaka’s early Olympic setback, the Japanese public and media have rallied around her, according to the Associated Press.

“I got my bravery from seeing you. You are not required to win a medal. All your followers need to do is watch you play,” author Yuji Taida observed.

In response to reports of her death, the Japanese media used the word masaka (“no way”) in their headlines.

“Her motherland, her motherland, her motherland, her motherland, her motherland Her ambition of standing at the summit with the rising sun on her heart was dashed,” Sports Hochi, a Japanese daily sports publication, stated.

One of her key corporate sponsors, Yonex, a Japanese tennis racket company, had its stock plummet Tuesday, just as she fell 6-1, 6-4 in the third round to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, a previous French Open finalist. Although the company recovered some of its losses, it still closed the day down 1.8 percent.

The setback came only four days after Osaka wowed the nation by racing up a Mount Fuji-style set at the National Stadium and lighting the Olympic cauldron with her torch to kick off the Games.

For many in this town, Osaka, who was born in Japan and whose father is Haitian, has come to represent a ray of hope for diversity in a country that has a long history of discrimination and intolerance for differences.

Osaka had said on Instagram about her role in her first Olympics, “Undoubtedly the biggest sports achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”

Some Japanese people stated it broke their hearts to think how badly Osaka wanted to win gold for her homeland.

“She has her ideals about her pride for Japan and playing for Japan, while also being proud of her unique background in having a Haitian father and living in the United States,” said lawyer Atusko Nishiyama, who was already concerned Osaka would be targeted as a result of her defeat.

Nishiyama said Osaka’s pronouncements on Black Lives Matter, such as last year when she wore masks with the names of black individuals who had been killed, had inspired her.

“It’s very terrible that, in comparison to her bravery, some individuals are still at such a low level,” Nishiyama added.

While news outlets speculated on whether not playing for two months damaged her, they also mentioned how Osaka had spoken.