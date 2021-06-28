The Washington Newsday
Stock image of a food truck worker.

After months of not seeing his best customer, a worried taco truck owner calls her.

0
By on World

Worried Taco Truck Owner Calls His Best Customer After She Hasn’t Shown up for Months

After she stopped visiting, the proprietor of her neighborhood food truck got concerned, and she received a sweet voicemail from him.

Ker, from Washington, revealed she’s known the owner of Taco Tom’s Lonchera, Thomas, for 12 years, and used to pick up food multiple times a week.

However, due to a bout of illness, she didn’t stop by for a few months, and “Taco Thomas” became concerned when he didn’t see his favorite client, so he called her.

Ker, a college student, shared the message he left her in a TikTok video last week, which has been viewed more than 3 million times.

She captioned the video, “Thinking of the time the taco truck man hadn’t seen me in eight months and contacted me to see if I was still alive.”

“Taco Thomas what a sweet soul,” she added as she played the message to her followers, which says: “This is Thomas, from the taco truck, it’s a long time since I seen you, and I’m worried about you. How are you? I hope you’re good. Ok take care, bye bye.”

Ker said that the call was made in 2018, but she chose to share it on social media last week, and it has since gone viral.

After it garnered millions of views, Ker shared a follow-up video explaining more about the backstory.

She stated, ” “Thomas is a literal angel, and I agree that everyone deserves a Thomas in their life because he is the sweetest guy on the planet. Since I was in high school, I’ve been coming to his truck about every week, if not multiple times a week. He’s someone I’ve known for 12 years. His truck has moved around a lot which is why I have his phone number so I can figure out where he’s at.

“That voicemail was from 2018, I was having issues with my health and I wasn’t able to go for a while. And I started going again as soon as I could after I got better. I’m going to go today and get some tacos.”

@sidewalkpizzaTaco Thomas what a sweet soul. #tacos #foodtruck #fyp♬ original sound – Carrot

And she added: “I would order via phone sometimes that’s why I have his number.”

Ker, still a frequent visitor to Thomas’, filmed herself stopping by the truck, currently located on NE fourth plain boulevard, Vancouver, Washington.

The man himself waved for the camera, with his kind actions resonating with viewers, who sent donations to support Thomas’ truck.

In a separate video, Ker filmed herself handing over the $351 raised by well-wishers, as she praised him for being “humble” and “kind.”

@sidewalkpizzaReply to @fairygodmothair address will be pinned in the comments #tacotom #tacos #tacotruck

♬ original sound – Carrot

“If you are local go by his family truck and support his business,” she added.

After receiving the donations, Thomas added: “I just want to say thank you to everybody. I know it’s from your heart.”

Numerous people thanked Thomas for reaching out, claiming it’s never been so important amid the pandemic.

Gshe90 said: “Taco Thomas cares more about you than my doctor cares about me.”

“Dude this is like the sweetest thing. This is the world we live in! There are good people,” Ellie, Robb, Baby Cedar James wrote.

While Robert Yaeger467 added: “Taco Thomas you reaching out is something many of us wish we had done for folks we’ve lost. TY!”

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply