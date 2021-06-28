After months of not seeing his best customer, a worried taco truck owner calls her.

Worried Taco Truck Owner Calls His Best Customer After She Hasn’t Shown up for Months

After she stopped visiting, the proprietor of her neighborhood food truck got concerned, and she received a sweet voicemail from him.

Ker, from Washington, revealed she’s known the owner of Taco Tom’s Lonchera, Thomas, for 12 years, and used to pick up food multiple times a week.

However, due to a bout of illness, she didn’t stop by for a few months, and “Taco Thomas” became concerned when he didn’t see his favorite client, so he called her.

Ker, a college student, shared the message he left her in a TikTok video last week, which has been viewed more than 3 million times.

She captioned the video, “Thinking of the time the taco truck man hadn’t seen me in eight months and contacted me to see if I was still alive.”

“Taco Thomas what a sweet soul,” she added as she played the message to her followers, which says: “This is Thomas, from the taco truck, it’s a long time since I seen you, and I’m worried about you. How are you? I hope you’re good. Ok take care, bye bye.”

Ker said that the call was made in 2018, but she chose to share it on social media last week, and it has since gone viral.

After it garnered millions of views, Ker shared a follow-up video explaining more about the backstory.

She stated, ” “Thomas is a literal angel, and I agree that everyone deserves a Thomas in their life because he is the sweetest guy on the planet. Since I was in high school, I’ve been coming to his truck about every week, if not multiple times a week. He’s someone I’ve known for 12 years. His truck has moved around a lot which is why I have his phone number so I can figure out where he’s at.

“That voicemail was from 2018, I was having issues with my health and I wasn’t able to go for a while. And I started going again as soon as I could after I got better. I’m going to go today and get some tacos.”

And she added: “I would order via phone sometimes that’s why I have his number.”