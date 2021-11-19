After massive protests, India will repeal agricultural reform laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that three agricultural reform legislation that provoked nearly a year of large farmer protests will be repealed, in a startling U-turn for his Hindu nationalist government.

Since November of last year, tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi.

In a country where two-thirds of the 1.3 billion people rely on agriculture for a living, the demonstrations became a lightning point for resistance to Modi’s administration.

“All three farm laws have been agreed to be repealed. In the parliament session that begins at the end of this month, we will begin the constitutional process to repeal all three laws “In a speech to the country, Modi added.

“I urge all farmers who are participating in the demonstration to return to their homes, loved ones, farms, and families. Let’s start over and move forward, shall we? “Added he.

The rules, according to Modi’s government, will increase rural incomes and restructure an inefficient agriculture industry.

However, protesters said that the reforms would allow Indian conglomerates to gain control of the farming industry, which had previously been protected by state-run entities that guaranteed minimum pricing.

Last November, farmers attempted to march on New Delhi, but police clashed with them, preventing them from entering the city.

The farmers set up camp outside of town, blocking major highways, and dug in for months, with volunteers supplying food, running water, bathrooms, and even dental offices and foot massage parlors.

The protest sites have dropped out in recent months, but a hardline portion persisted, and huge gatherings were scheduled for the one-year anniversary of the marches later this month.

The rallies became more violent in January, when a tractor march in Delhi devolved into a rampage that embarrassed the government on Indian Republic Day, killing one farmer and injuring hundreds of police personnel.

Another eight individuals were killed in confrontations in Uttar Pradesh last month.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh greeted Modi’s announcement as “wonderful news” on Friday. Punjab is home to many of the protesting farmers.

He tweeted, “Thankful to PM @narendramodi… for acceding to every punjabi’s wishes.”

On Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, which many of the protesting farmers follow, Modi made his pronouncement.