After mass protests, Modi makes a U-turn on Indian farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday that three agricultural reform legislation that provoked nearly a year of massive farmer demonstrations will be repealed, in a surprising and uncommon U-turn by his Hindu nationalist government.

Thousands of farmers have been camped out on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, since November of last year, providing one of Modi’s most serious difficulties since taking office in 2014.

In a country where two-thirds of the 1.3 billion people rely on agriculture for a living, the demonstrations became a lightning point for resistance to Modi’s administration.

Modi said the regulations would be overturned in parliament’s winter session, which begins later this month, in a contrite address to the nation coinciding with a major Sikh holiday — the faith of many farmers.

“I urge all farmers who are participating in the demonstration to return to their homes, loved ones, farms, and families. Let’s start over and move forward, shall we? “‘I’m 71 years old,’ remarked the 71-year-old.

“Friends, I apologize to my compatriots and wish to state unequivocally that we must have failed in our efforts to communicate (the benefits of the farm legislation) to a segment of the farmers.” The measures passed in September 2020 seek to de-regulate agricultural produce markets, which have been regulated by governmental entities for decades.

The improvements, according to Modi’s government, will raise rural incomes and restructure a massively inefficient agricultural sector where significant amounts of produce decay before being sold.

“The goal was to strengthen the country’s farmers, particularly small farmers, who account for about 80% of all farmers and have the smallest landholdings,” Modi said on Friday.

Protesters, on the other hand, claimed that the modifications, which were put on hold pending talks with farmers, would have allowed big business to take over the farming industry.

Last November, farmers attempted to march on New Delhi, but police clashed with them, preventing them from entering the city.

The farmers set a camp outside of town, blocking major highways, and dug in over the next few months as their numbers grew to tens of thousands.

Volunteers provided food, sanitation, and even dentist surgeries and foot massage parlors as the protests evolved into colorful semi-permanent camps.

In January, a tractor demonstration in Delhi devolved into a rampage, embarrassing the government on Indian Republic Day.

