After Maria Ressa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the Philippine government denied crimes against journalists.

On Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration congratulated Philippine-born writer Maria Ressa, who was one of two Nobel Peace Prize recipients for her fight for freedom of expression in the face of dire threats.

The concept that her victory was a slap on the Duterte administration, which Ressa has fiercely condemned, was dismissed by the leadership. Ressa, who co-founded the Rappler online newspaper that exposed the government’s violent, bloody crackdown on drug users, has been convicted of cyber libel and faces other criminal penalties for her work, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

He also stated that the Philippine government does not silence journalists.

“There is no slap there because, as everyone knows, no one in the Philippines has ever been censored,” Roque remarked at a press conference in response to a question.

It was the first public reaction from the Duterte government since Ressa received the prize on Friday.

Roque backed up his claim by citing Francisco Sionil Jose, a Filipino National Artist awardee, who said in a statement that Ressa did not deserve the award and that “the Philippine press is alive and well” because of her, not because of her, and that there were no writers in jail and no censorship in the country.

According to Jose, Duterte has not shut down any newspapers or radio stations. He claimed that the president’s influence on Congress, which did not renew the license of prominent television network ABS-CBN, resulting in its closure last year, was not a matter of press freedom.

Jose said that under Duterte, journalists have been slain after assaulting local politicians and authorities, as had happened under his predecessors. “Those killings cannot be thrown at Duterte’s door,” the 96-year-old multi-awarded novelist declared, drawing widespread condemnation and scorn.

Ressa’s Rappler news site, which launched in 2012, has drawn attention to Duterte’s “controversial, violent anti-drug campaign” in the Philippines, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Other local and international news organizations have also closely covered Duterte’s ruthless campaign, which began when he entered office in 2016 and has resulted in the deaths of almost 6,000 primarily poor individuals.

