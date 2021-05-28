After making online comments supporting Hezbollah, a Lebanese composer was barred from entering Saudi Arabia.

Because of his online support for Lebanon’s president and Hezbollah, a Lebanese singer and composer known for his strong ideas was deported from Saudi Arabia following a 50-day incarceration.

Samir Sfeir, a five-year resident of Saudi Arabia, claims he has been barred from returning due to political statements. “The demeanor upset me. I wish they had simply instructed me to go and not return. Sfeir said, “I would have done it.”

Sfeir’s detention has sparked concerns in Lebanon, as Lebanon’s traditional ally Saudi Arabia has intensified pressure on Hezbollah’s dominance rather than providing help. Sfeir claimed he was held as a “political prisoner” and questioned about political topics, including his ties to Hezbollah and Lebanese President Michel Aoun, despite not being charged.

Saudi Arabia has remained silent about the reasons for Sfeir’s incarceration and release.

Sfeir landed in Beirut from Saudi Arabia on Thursday. He had lost his usual long black bob and appeared weary and weathered. He also said he was forgiving of Saudi Arabian officials, telling the Associated Press in a phone interview that he has no grudges against them.

Sfeir stated, “My investigator informed me that I am making political statements.” “They don’t have anything like that in their system. They didn’t like it.”

Sfeir was released and transported to Lebanon after many interrogation sessions with several Saudi investigators. Sfeir stated he was handled with dignity aside from solitary detention. His wife, Marie, told a local TV station that Sfeir refused to eat in the first days of his detention and didn’t have his medicine.

Only last month, the kingdom barred all fresh produce arriving from Lebanon from entering Saudi Arabia after drug smuggling was found in such shipments. It was a sharp measure that dealt a major blow to one of the main sources of foreign currency to the embattled Mediterranean country.

Tension between the two regional powerhouses—Saudi Arabia and Iran—often translated into a deadlock in decision-making in Lebanese politics. Saudi Arabia, which is seeking new allies in Lebanon, has imposed sanctions on Hezbollah, labeled a terrorist group by the United States and other Gulf countries.

