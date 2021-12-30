After making critical breakthroughs for India, Bumrah has been praised.

After making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour praised Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa were 94 for four at the close, requiring 305 to win, with home skipper Dean Elgar undefeated on 52.

A defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs per over and threatened to see their side through to the end of play, slowed India’s path to victory.

On a scorching afternoon, however, Bumrah returned for a final spell and bowled Van van Dussen with a stunning delivery that snaked back and bowled him.

“That’s the bowler’s quality; he really set him up nicely,” Rathour said of Bumrah’s probing line, which left the batsman wondering whether to play or leave the ball before misjudging the critical delivery.

In the final over of an extra day, Bumrah yorked nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj to put India comfortably on track for a win in the first of three Tests.

“You’d expect that from someone like him,” Rathour remarked of Bumrah. “However, we all bowled quite well. They were bowling some excellent lines.” The pitch, according to Rathour, was tricky for batsmen. “The bounce is becoming more and more erratic. If we keep bowling like we did today, we’ll have a lot of possibilities tomorrow.” Elgar batted for more over three hours against persistently hostile bowling in challenging conditions, producing a usually determined knock.

Kagiso Rabada, a South African fast bowler, believes Elgar’s determination must be matched by the other batsmen on the last day.

“All we have to do now is exhibit belief,” he remarked.

Rabada stated that the team could not afford to be sidetracked by weather forecasts for Thursday afternoon.

“There have been discussions about that,” he said, “but it’s not a controlled (thing).” “We have to approach the game with the mindset of playing a full day of cricket.” India were bowled out for 174 in their second innings, with Rabada taking four for 42.

It had been a day full of contrasts. In the morning, India scored 63 runs for the loss of three wickets. After lunch, however, the match picked up speed.

With an overall advantage of 209, India took a more aggressive strategy in the afternoon, scoring 95 runs in 18.3 overs but losing.