After losing their purse, a couple was arrested and charged with stealing $20K worth of perfume.

Thanks to a clue left behind by the woman — her purse — a couple who stole $20,000 worth of perfume after slamming a van into a pharmacy’s entryway two years ago are now serving jail sentences.

According to Wiltshire Police in the United Kingdom, smashing the car into the store caused around $18,000 in damage.

On July 6, Swindon Crown Court convicted Michael Denyer, 33, and Christina Colton, 44, both of Bristol, for causing material damage and stealing items from a Boots store in Trowbridge, around 90 miles west of London, on June 23, 2019. In the United States, CVS and Rite Aid are identical to Boots.

According to a press release from police, Denyer will be sentenced to three years in prison, while Colton will be sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, which includes sentencing for this incident as well as for twice failing to surrender to authorities.

According to the police statement, the early morning heist was filmed by the store’s security cameras, which showed a van driving into the front of the store and Denyer and Colton exiting the car wearing bandanas to cover their identity.

“Before returning to the car and fleeing the scene, they smashed into cupboards and stole a total of £15,221 ($20,990) worth of perfume and aftershave.”

The Boots store was temporarily closed owing to the damage, but police discovered a pocketbook with Colton’s identity at the scene.

Denyer was apprehended in Bristol the following evening. On the day of the incident, police said they discovered evidence on his phone and the store’s CCTV camera showing him performing reconnaissance before of the burglary, proving the crime was pre-planned.

“Colton has repeatedly attempted to elude justice for this offence, and warrants for her arrest have been issued since she previously failed to appear for court hearings,” said Detective Constable James Gatherum of the Central Criminal Investigation Department in a statement.

Since he was accused with the burglary, Denyer had stayed in prison for an unrelated offence.

Gatherum’s statement reads, “Today’s sentencing marks the end of a very long journey since the incident occurred, but after a tremendous deal of evidence collecting and delays created by Colton, I am delighted to see both perpetrators receive significant jail sentences.” This is a condensed version of the information.