After losing the election, Venezuela’s Guaido calls for ‘Sincere Unity.’

Following a humiliating defeat in regional elections the day before, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido appealed for “sincere unity” on Monday.

The divided opposition ended a three-year election boycott by voting in mayoral and gubernatorial elections, but it paid a price for failing to field a single candidate to challenge President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV).

Only three of the 23 states went to the opposition, while Maduro’s allies won 18 governorships and are poised to take the final two.

In addition, the PSUV nominee was elected mayor of Caracas.

Guaido himself refused to vote because he believed the election would not be fair.

“Talking about an election failure” in a “supposed election that wasn’t one,” Guido asserted, adding that it was “very flawed” and “obviously uneven.”

“Those who were able to grab (posts) from the dictatorship accomplished something… my respects,” Guaido stated.

However, he stated that the events of Sunday underscored “the evident need for unification” among opposition groups if they are to oppose the ruling party or Maduro in the 2024 presidential election.

“This is a moment that should bring us closer together, a genuine togetherness,” Guaido declared.

Guaido has lost much of the glitter he garnered with his daring attempt to depose Maduro through public will in January 2019.

After the legislature declared Maduro a “usurper” over his 2018 reelection, which was widely ignored by the international community, he utilized his role as then-parliament speaker to declare himself acting president.

Guaido, on the other hand, was never able to drive Maduro out of the presidential palace, despite the fact that he had the support of the formidable military. He had lost most of his pulling capacity within six months.

Despite the fact that Guaido’s claim to be acting president has been recognized by about 60 countries, much of the opposition has broken ranks and rejected him as their leader.

Guaido stated, “It’s time to open our arms” and bring everyone back into the fold.

Election officials announced Monday that 42.2 percent of the 21 million registered voters cast ballots on Sunday, though final official figures have yet to be released.