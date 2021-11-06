After Letitia Wright’s injury, filming on the Black Panther sequel was halted.

According to entertainment magazines, production on Marvel’s “Black Panther” sequel has been halted to allow actor Letitia Wright to recover from an on-set injury received in August.

Wright portrayed Shuri in the critically acclaimed 2018 film “Black Panther,” which is set in the technologically superior but secretive fictional African nation of Wakanda.

The film, which features a largely Black ensemble, became a cultural landmark after grossing $1.3 billion and receiving an Oscar nomination for best picture.

In late August, Wright was hurt while filming a stunt sequence in Boston.

Variety and Hollywood Insider claimed at the time that she was anticipated to recuperate quickly enough for the production schedule to continue uninterrupted.

The injury’s severity has not been revealed, however it was first described as minor.

In a statement, representatives for the Guyanese-British actor stated, “Letitia has been rehabilitating in London since September from injuries incurred on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022.”

“Letitia respectfully requests that you remember her in your prayers.”

After Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in the original film, died of cancer last year, Wright’s character is likely to play a bigger role in the sequel.

On November 11, 2022, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released.

The film’s release date is not expected to be affected by the film’s production halt, according to reports.