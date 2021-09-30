After leading police on a 9-hour chase through town, a rare white deer was shot and killed.

A rare white deer was shot and killed by police on Sunday after leading them on a nine-hour chase through an English town. Despite the recommendation of animal welfare experts to leave the deer alone, police defended their actions, claiming they were done in the interest of public safety.

According to the BBC, the white stag was initially sighted in Bootle, Merseyside, on Sunday morning.

A local sent a photo of the deer on Twitter, which you can see here.

According to the British Deer Society (BDS), white deer spotted in the United Kingdom are usually fallow deer. Fallow deer are native to Asia but were transported to the United Kingdom in the 11th century, according to Wildlife Trusts. They are now the most prevalent deer species in England.

The common fallow deer has a speckled coat, however the color of the species varies. White fallows, on the other hand, are uncommon.

According to the BBC, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) advised Merseyside Police to “leave the deer as it would make its own way back home.” However, the authorities did not want the deer to run free because it could endanger vehicles. As a result, officers attempted to apprehend the elusive stag.

According to the BBC, authorities eventually managed to secure the deer in an industrial area and phoned a veterinarian to monitor its well-being. Officers, on the other hand, were unable to “identify an entity that could aid in the safe recovery of the deer.” The deer become increasingly “distressed” over time.

“Attempts were made over nine hours to tranquilize the deer in collaboration with advice from a local vet, and a rural area was chosen to properly move it, to limit further distress and ensure its safety,” Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley said in a public statement on Tuesday.

“Despite the successful deployment of many tranquilizer darts into the deer, the animal was not sedated,” he said.

At 6:35 p.m., the cops decided to put the animal to death.

“All of the policemen on the scene were devastated that they had to shoot the animal. The cops had been at the scene for nine hours and had been actively attempting to capture the deer for more than five hours, so they were completely dedicated to relocating the animal,” Critchley said.

“However, we had to make certain. This is a condensed version of the information.