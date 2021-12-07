After killing two people in a Moscow public services office, the shooter was apprehended.

A shooter opened fire inside a public services office in Moscow on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring four others, according to city officials.

“Two individuals were killed as a result of an unknown person’s gunshot,” the Russian capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced on Twitter.

The attacker, a 45-year-old Moscow resident, was transported to a police station, according to the Russian interior ministry.

The gunshot killed two employees of the center, according to Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova: “an administrator and a security guard.”

Four individuals were injured, according to her, including a 10-year-old child.

The toddler had been brought to a children’s hospital in a “severe” state. Rakova said in a Telegram announcement that three injured people were being operated on.

The incident occurred in a multi-functional government office in south-eastern Moscow that deals with a variety of administrative issues.

When the gunfire began about 3:00 p.m. Moscow time, Rakova said the workers and visitors of the Ryazansky Public Offices Centre were “quickly” evacuated (1200 GMT).

The Russian interior ministry said in a statement that the man entered the center “He then began firing at the locals before attempting to flee.

“A law enforcement officer on the site “was able to apprehend and neutralize the assailant,” according to the report “Irina Volk, the ministry’s representative, was quoted as saying.

The attacker was also a former military serviceman, according to several news outlets.

The identity of the shooter and his motives have yet to be revealed.

The incident has been investigated by Russia’s Investigative Committee, which looks into grave offenses.

A man entered a room in the government-run building and “opened fire with a firearm on the people who were in the room,” according to a statement.

“Two persons died on the spot as a result of their injuries,” it stated.

The wounded, including the infant, were receiving medical attention, according to the committee.

In the interim, the gunman will get a psychological evaluation.

Mass shootings in Russia are uncommon, but the country was shocked by two distinct tragic killing sprees this year, one at a school and the other at a university, prompting authorities to tighten gun restrictions.

Authorities have blamed prior school shootings on foreign influence, claiming that young Russians were exposed to similar acts in the United States and elsewhere via the internet and media.

A gunman opened fire near the FSB domestic intelligence agency headquarters in central Moscow in one high-profile public shooting of 2019. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.