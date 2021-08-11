After killing her 3-year-old daughter, the mother posts apology TikTok videos.

Just over three weeks after killing her three-year-old daughter, the mother took to TikTok to pay tribute to the youngster with a series of videos.

On August 9, 2020, Kaylee-Jayde Priest was discovered dead in an apartment in Solihull, United Kingdom, and her mother, Nicola Priest, 23, began releasing films in her honor.

Priest may be seen mouthing along to a song with lyrics about having “messed up terrible” in one of the clips seen by the Birmingham Mail.

This video, which featured a teeth-whitening filter, was posted just 39 days after Kaylee was discovered dead.

Priest, 23, and Redfern, 22, were both found guilty of manslaughter on Friday, August 6, and Priest was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Redfern to 14.

The toddler had been subjected to a “ferocious assault,” according to Birmingham Crown Court, which resulted in damage to her chest, including internal intestine rupturing and a punctured lung.

This was reportedly as a result of her interrupting Priest and her lover Callum Redfern during their sexual encounter.

Kaylee had been dead for several hours when Priest called 911, and it was discovered that the infant had suffered injuries consistent with stamps or kicks in the weeks leading up to her death.

Priest’s social media videos have suddenly surfaced, with the first being a slideshow of Kaylee photos with the phrase “RIP my daughter.”

The second video, which has Nicola Priest singing the lyrics “I’m sorry mum and dad, I know I messed up terribly, could have done better,” was released on September 17.

Another displayed more photos of Kaylee, as well as photos of flowers placed for the toddler near their home hours after she died.

“I love you so much baby mommy will never forget you ever!!!,” the 23-year-old captioned the photo. “Rip, angel.”

Priest also used the app to perform dances and offer cosmetic tutorials.

“You Priest did nothing to seek medical help,” the judge stated as he sentenced the two. Kaylee’s life could have been saved if someone had called sooner.

“During the interviews, you both lied numerous times. You, Redfern, chose not to testify. You, Priest, lied in your testimony.

“It comes from the severity. This is a condensed version of the information.