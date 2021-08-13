After Jihadists were ejected, Mocimboa Da Praia became a ghost town in Mozambique.

Except for scores of soldiers on patrol, Mocimboa da Praia is a ghost town of abandoned and burned-out structures that was controlled by jihadists until only a few days ago.

A few residences in the Mozambican port city are still standing, with signs that they were recently occupied by extremist extremists. On some of the doors are Swahili inscriptions that say “do not enter” or “do not destroy.”

Since forcing out the terrorists last Saturday, Rwandan and Mozambican soldiers have remained on patrol, according to an AFP correspondent embedded with the military in the East African country.

On Sunday, the two forces reported that jihadists who had been occupying the important city for the previous year had been forced out.

The terrorists departed after four days of battle, according to a Rwandan army commander who only revealed his name as Frank.

“The adversary tried to attack us because his center of gravity was under fire, but we were able to (oust) him in the end,” the officer stated in English.

Palma, the heart of a $20 billion gas exploration project, is around 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the city.

In August 2020, it was overrun by jihadists, marking a turning point in their violent assault.

In October 2017, an obscure group known locally as Al-Shabab conducted its first attacks in Mocimboa da Praia.

The town became the de-facto headquarters of the organisation after its occupation, which professed its allegiance to the so-called Islamic State in 2018.

The group’s campaign, which targeted isolated communities in particular, has resulted in the deaths of at least 3,100 individuals and the displacement of more than 800,000 people.

After a bold attack on the coastal town of Palma in late March, the IS published a video purportedly recorded in Mocimboa da Praia, depicting more than 100 primarily young armed men dressed in fatigues and civilian clothing and wearing red bandanas around their heads.

Government forces had been struggling to retake control of the city until Rwanda sent in 1,000 troops, making it the first foreign country to join the war against the radicals in Mozambique.

The terrorists offered little resistance during the raid, according to Mozambican army commander Cristovao Chume, and no deaths were reported.

However, the forces discovered an array of weaponry, including assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades, that had been abandoned.

“Clean-up activities are underway,” Chume said.

On the side of the road, a half burned military tank was discovered. A charred stack of rusted freight crates stood nearby.

There is no electricity or running water. The provincial government is in charge of this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.