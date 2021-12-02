After Japan’s Shinzo Abe spoke up for Taiwan, China threatened to crack skulls.

On Wednesday, China retaliated against Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister, for saying that a Chinese strike on Taiwan would be a “emergency” for both Tokyo and Washington.

Abe had told a Taiwanese think tank earlier the same day, in his most forthright words on the matter yet, that the Chinese leadership, including Xi Jinping himself, ought to exhibit restraint.

Abe “babbled absolute rubbish,” according to China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. Wang quoted Xi’s speech from the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial celebrations in July, saying: “No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s great determination, determination, and capability to protect their national sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Those who break China’s red lines” will have their heads shattered and bloodied, according to the Chinese government “He added another line, this time referring to Xi’s address.

Abe resigned in September 2020 owing to health concerns, although he remains a powerful figure within Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He and a few members of his former administration are considered close Taiwan friends.

Abe, speaking at the Institute for National Policy Research in Taipei on Wednesday morning, stated that China’s use of force against Taiwan would “pose a significant danger to Japanese territory,” mentioning adjacent islands such as Yonaguni and the disputed Senkakus. “Such a scenario would not be tolerated in Japan,” he continued.

“A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese issue, and thus a Japan-US alliance emergency,” Abe stated. “The Beijing leadership, particularly President Xi Jinping, must not misinterpret this understanding.” Because of China’s close ties to the global economy, the former Japanese prime minister warned that military action against Taiwan would be “economic suicide.” “If China prioritizes its own interests as well,” he continued, “then the only solution to cross-strait relations is peace.” Despite the fact that Abe is no longer in government, he remains the leader of the LDP’s largest faction, which was responsible for electing former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. As indicated by Beijing’s response, his remarks carry weight.

China announced on Thursday that Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi had been summoned the night before for a “emergency meeting” with Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying to examine Abe’s “wrong” remarks.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Tarumi said he will communicate Hua’s representations to Tokyo.

There are no formal diplomatic relations between Japan and Taiwan, but there are cultural and economic ties. This is a condensed version of the information.