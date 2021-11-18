After Japan and South Korea refused to share the stage, the US Deputy SOS was left alone.

Sherman only answered questions from journalists from certain countries. According to The Associated Press, she stated that the two Asian allies have “some bilateral disputes” that are “continue to be resolved independently to today’s discussion.” According to Reuters, Sherman did not specify what prevented the joint press conference from taking place. The State Department’s spokeswoman declined to comment.

Sherman said she had a three-hour discussion on Wednesday with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori. Sherman told reporters after the meeting that the discussions were “constructive (and) substantive.” Sherman said the three governments talked about freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, as well as their commitment to advancing democratic ideals and human rights and reiterating their commitment to maintaining an inclusive, free, peaceful, stable, and open Indo-Pacific region.

There are various disagreements between South Korea and Japan. The Associated Press stated that such disagreements have rarely resulted in the cancellation of a three-way display of solidarity on North Korea with the US. The United States has treaty obligations to defend both countries and maintains a strong military force in both.

Disputes between the two countries include Japan’s wartime control of Korea, its management of radioactive materials from the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and economic disagreements.

Japan prioritizes settling the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, although South Korea has been more lenient with its immediate neighbor in the past.

Meanwhile, South Korea also has grudges against Japan for its wartime behavior and occupation of the country, especially the subject of “comfort women,” Korean women forced into sexual service by Japan’s imperial army.

Recent high-profile disagreements between the two US partners have centered on commercial practices and intelligence cooperation.

As a deterrent to China's own territorial claims in the Indo-Pacific, the US has been attempting to develop multiparty alliances. The three-party news conference, which was canceled, was unusual — and extremely public.