After issuing an anti-Semitism warning, Pope Francis will meet with Slovak Jews.

On Monday, Pope Francis was set to meet with Slovakia’s remaining Jewish population, a day after warning of “the threat of anti-Semitism still lurking” in Europe and beyond.

The Argentinian pontiff, who is 84 years old, has worked to reconcile decades of Catholic prejudice against the Jewish community.

Francis arrived in Slovakia on Sunday after spending a few hours in Hungary earlier in the day, on his first international travel since hip procedure in July.

He will meet with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, as well as a number of political, religious, and civil society groups, on Monday.

He is then scheduled to speak on Rybne Square in Bratislava’s former Jewish neighborhood, where a synagogue that was demolished during the Communist era formerly stood.

After hearing from a Holocaust survivor, he will talk.

For the first time, three days before the pope’s arrival, Slovakia’s government made an apology for the Nazi puppet regime in power at the time’s role in the Holocaust.

“The Slovak government feels a moral need to openly express remorse for the crimes done by the ruling power at the time,” it stated, citing the “condemnable” anti-Jewish laws passed in 1941 as an example.

Thousands of Slovak Jews were deported and slaughtered on the instructions of the then-government, which was commanded by a Catholic priest named Jozef Tiso.

On Rybne Square, a memorial honors the 105,000 Holocaust victims in Slovakia.

Most of the survivors either emigrated or hid their Jewish identity after the war.

Jews were tried and imprisoned for alleged Zionist activities under Communism, and their religion was outlawed.

The Jewish community has shrunk to roughly 2,000 persons, and anti-Semitism is still prevalent in Slovakia, a largely Catholic country.

The pope mentioned the continued “danger of anti-Semitism” during his visit to Hungary on Sunday.

“This is a fuse that should not be lit. And the greatest way to defuse it is for Christian and Jewish leaders to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity,” he stated.

At the Vatican II Council in 1965, the Roman Catholic Church put an end to decades of official anti-Semitism by approving the document “Nostra Aetate,” which called for respect for Judaism.

However, relationships can still be strained.

The pope’s visit comes after he was chastised by Jewish religious leaders last month for comments he made regarding their ancient law books, the Torah.

The pope has been chastised in the past.