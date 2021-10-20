After issuing a warning about the threat posed by the Islamic State, Russia hosts the Taliban for talks.

On Wednesday, Russia will host the Taliban in Moscow for talks in order to demonstrate its influence in Central Asia and press for action against Islamic State fighters who it claims have massed in Afghanistan’s persistently hazardous terrain.

The discussions, which will bring together representatives from ten nations, including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban’s most important international gatherings since taking power in mid-August.

They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were assembling in Afghanistan to sow instability in Russia’s neighboring former Soviet countries.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s seasoned foreign minister, is expected to speak at the event.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a major figure in the new Afghan administration who led discussions with the European Union and the United States last week, leads the Taliban delegation.

These came after meetings between the Taliban and Turkish authorities in Ankara.

Following the hardline group’s takeover, Brussels has pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) to avert a humanitarian calamity.

One of the goals of the Moscow summit, according to Russia’s foreign ministry, is to “consolidate the international community’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis.”

Moscow also stated that the establishment of a “inclusive government” would be on the agenda, with participants expected to issue a joint statement following the meeting.

Despite the Taliban being a declared terrorist organization in Russia, Moscow has sought out to them and welcomed their representatives in Moscow on multiple occasions in recent years.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan and international soldiers withdrew after nearly two decades, senior Russian officials, including Putin, have expressed a plethora of additional security-related concerns.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that 2,000 Islamic State fighters had gathered in northern Afghanistan, and that their leaders planned to transport them into neighboring Central Asian countries as refugees.

Following the Taliban’s takeover, Russia conducted military exercises with ex-Soviet countries bordering Afghanistan.

Lavrov also warned that drug trafficking from Afghanistan has reached “unprecedented” levels, a concern that the Kremlin has expressed in meetings with other Central Asian countries as well as China.

Despite reaching out to the Taliban, Russian authorities, including Putin, have made it plain in recent weeks that Moscow will not recognize the Islamist state officially.

“The official recognition is not being discussed,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia, like other governments in the region, maintains contact with the organization.

