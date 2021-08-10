After Israel threatens military action against Iran, the US emphasizes that diplomacy is the “best path.”

Following Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s inflammatory remarks last week, the State Department has urged American allies to depend on diplomacy rather than military action or threats to stop Iran’s nuclear development.

“The world needs to deal with Iran, the region needs to deal with Iran, and Israel needs to play its role in this situation,” Gantz said on Thursday, August 5.

“Now is the time for action; words alone will not suffice. “Diplomatic, economic, and perhaps military actions are required; otherwise, the attacks will continue,” Gantz stated.

Israeli leaders are opposed to President Joe Biden’s efforts to resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, claiming that the Iranian leadership cannot be trusted to follow through on any agreement.

Covert activities and military strikes have already been employed by Israel and the US to thwart Iran’s nuclear development. The Biden administration feels that dialogue is the only long-term safeguard against a nuclear Iran, but Republicans and Israelis favor more direct action.

Recent attacks in the Persian Gulf on Israeli-linked commercial ships have heightened regional tensions.

A State Department spokeswoman told This website that the US is “working closely with our allies and partners to evaluate our next measures and discussing with nations inside the region and outside on an appropriate reaction” in response to Gantz’s comments. We take Israel’s and all of our other partners’ and allies’ security very seriously.”

“We keep in frequent communication with our Israeli counterparts and keep them up to date before and after each round of negotiations,” a representative for the JCPOA stated. “We’ve also been consulting with them during these talks.”

“We have conducted ourselves in a transparent manner, recognizing that the US and Israel have a mutual interest in ensuring that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. We believe that diplomacy, in collaboration with our allies and regional partners, is the most effective means of achieving that goal.”

“We have had numerous discussions concerning the US policy with various US partners, including our colleagues in Israel and Gulf Arab governments. As the process progresses, we will continue to communicate closely with these essential partners.”

The US is “extremely concerned” and “joins our partners and friends in our strong condemnation of the,” according to a State Department official. This is a condensed version of the information.