After initially reporting only three deaths, police discover dozens more bodies in a factory fire.

According to the Associated Press, 52 people were murdered in a factory fire in Bangladesh after police initially reported only three dead. According to fire officials, the remaining victims were held inside by an illegally barred door.

The fire broke out at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. facility in Rupjangi, Bangladesh, on Thursday night. After an inquiry on Friday afternoon, police uncovered the additional bodies.

According to Debasish Bardhan, deputy director of the local Fire Service and Civil Defense, the factory’s primary escape was shut from the inside, trapping many of those who died.

According to Bardhan, the factory’s top two floors have still to be searched.

According to the United News of Bangladesh agency, many workers leaped from the factory’s upper floors, injuring at least 26 people.

It was not immediately clear how many individuals were in the factory at the time of the incident and how many were missing.

“For the time being, we only have these specifics. We’ll be able to get a complete picture after searching the top floors,” Bardhan said.

Bangladesh has a dismal history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire and engulfing the workers. Continuing corruption and lax enforcement have resulted in numerous deaths over the years, and major international brands that employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh have come under intense pressure to improve factory conditions following fires and other disasters that killed thousands of people.

According to Kazi Abdur Rahman, the group’s senior general manager for export, the facility that caught fire Thursday was a subsidiary of Sajeeb Group, a Bangladeshi firm that makes juice for Pakistan’s Lahore-based Shezan International Ltd.

The company exports its products to a variety of countries, including Australia, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Bhutan, Nepal, and countries in the Middle East and Africa, according to its website.

By phone, Rahman told The Associated Press that the company complies with all international rules, but he couldn’t say whether the factory’s exit was locked. A factory cannot seal its exit when workers are inside during production hours, according to Bangladeshi factory legislation.

"We are a reputable organization, and we follow the rules," he explained. "Today's events are quite significant.