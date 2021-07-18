After inconclusive Doha talks, Afghan rivals will meet again.

Even though the Taliban’s supreme leader stated he “strenuously favors” a political conclusion to the conflict, the latest talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha ended without major progress on Sunday.

As the hardline Islamist movement conducts a wide onslaught across Afghanistan, senior Kabul government officials, including the President of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, traveled in for two days of rigorous negotiations.

They had hoped to restart long-stalled peace talks, but in a joint statement, they promised to meet again “next week” to find a “fair solution.”

Despite the Taliban’s quick gains on the ground, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the group’s supreme leader, announced ahead of the second day of talks that “the Islamic Emirate fervently favors a political settlement.”

However, at the end of the two-day discussions, the Qatari mediator said the parties had only agreed to “work to avert civilian casualties,” well short of the previously negotiated ceasefires.

“The two parties agreed to continue high-level conversations until a compromise is found. They will meet again next week for this purpose,” said Qatar’s counter-terrorism ambassador Mutlaq al-Qahtani, who is in charge of the Doha discussions.

The two sides have been meeting in Qatar’s capital on a regular basis for months, but with little, if any, progress. As the militants achieved massive gains on the battlefield, the conversations appear to have lost steam.

Taliban chief Akhundzada has stated that his party is still dedicated to finding a way to end the conflict, but has chastised the group’s opponents for “wasting time.”

Insurgents took advantage of the final stages of US and other foreign soldiers’ withdrawal from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the nation.

The organization is thought to now control almost half of the country’s 400 districts, as well as numerous key border crossings and a string of significant province capitals.

Pro-government fighters carried out 244 operations, killing 967 “enemy” combatants, including key leaders, according to an Afghan security spokesman.

“So far, we’ve retaken 24 districts; our goal is to retake all of the territories… Ajmal Omar Shinwari told reporters, “We are ready to protect our homeland.”

Despite persistent rumors of leadership divisions, the Taliban have long appeared to be cohesive, working under an effective chain of command and carrying out complicated military campaigns.

However, it is unclear how much authority the Taliban’s leaders have over ground commanders, and whether they have it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.