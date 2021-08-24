After incendiary balloon attacks, Israel strikes Gaza.

According to the IDF and a source inside Gaza, Israel launched airstrikes on the enclave on Monday after incendiary balloons released from the strip caused fires in the country’s south.

The latest flare-up comes after dozens of people were hurt in border clashes over the weekend.

The raids on Gaza City, Khan Younes in the south, and Jabalia in the north did not result in any injuries, but they did cause material damage, according to a Palestinian security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He went on to say that fighters affiliated to Hamas, the main Islamist movement in Gaza, had fired on the Israeli planes.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter planes hit “a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Khan Yunis as well as a terror tunnel entry in Jabalia,” according to a statement.

“The strikes were in retaliation to Hamas releasing incendiary balloons into Israeli territory,” it claimed, adding that “a Hamas underground rocket launch station near to civilian residences and a school in Shejaiya was also struck.”

Israel often responds to incendiary balloon launches with air attacks, as it did on August 6 when such explosives were employed.

They’re a typical strategy used by Palestinian militants in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since Hamas gained authority there in 2007.

The fire service stated in a statement early on Monday that it was battling a series of fires in the Eshkol border region, which it blamed on at least nine incendiary balloons thrown from Gaza.

On Saturday, there was a lot of fighting on the border.

Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinian demonstrators who had congregated near the Gaza border, throwing bombs and attempting to assault the barrier.

A 13-year-old Palestinian and an Israeli border police officer were badly hurt.

The escalation occurred three months after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire after the bloodiest fighting in years.

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes for 11 days in May in retaliation to rockets fired from the region.

Israeli strikes killed 260 Palestinians, including fighters, while militants in the territory murdered 13 Israelis, including a soldier, with bombs fired from the territory.