After Huawei’s ‘Hostage Diplomacy’ victory, China expects further US compliance.

Following a diplomatic victory last week in gaining the release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, China signaled on Wednesday that it expects US compliance on each of its remaining requests.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing that “big and minor thorns” in the US-China relationship needed to be eradicated.

When asked if the Meng case’s resolution—and the simultaneous release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor—meant that Chinese President Xi Jinping was willing to meet with President Joe Biden at the G20 conference in Italy next month, Hua responded there was no agreement to declare at the moment.

She did, however, recall several outstanding things on particular lists of demands presented to the US by Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during her July visit to Tianjin. Sherman received what Beijing now refers to as its “two lists” and “three bottom lines” in separate meetings with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“At the Tianjin talks, we raised our ‘two lists,’ and we aim to settle every item on them by cooperative efforts,” Hua stated.

They contained specific calls for the Biden administration to reverse a number of Trump-era measures targeting China or Communist Party members, dubbed the “List of US Wrongdoings that Must Stop” and “List of Key Individual Cases that Concern China.”

Among them were the Justice Department’s request for Meng’s extradition from Canada and the designation of Chinese media outlets headquartered in the United States as “foreign missions.” Beijing also wanted sanctions against party members, enterprises, and other authorities and entities to be lifted.

China urged the US in its “three bottom lines” not to threaten its political system, limit its development, or interfere in sensitive areas such as Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The Biden administration has shown no sign of being inclined to accept these last-minute demands. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment from This Website before publishing.

Hua’s words resembled those of China’s ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, who recently stated that the United States must take the lead in repairing bilateral relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Following Meng’s return to China last week, the country’s state-owned media hailed her release as a victory for China’s national interests. This is a condensed version of the information.