After hospital oxygen pipe ruptures, nine COVID patients on ventilators die.

The pipe providing oxygen to nine COVID patients on ventilators in intensive care units at a Russian hospital ruptured, according to press reports.

According to Tass, the patients at the Republican Clinical Hospital of Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, in the Caucasus area, ranged in age from 48 to 85 and were in critical condition.

There were 71 ICU patients on Monday when the tragedy happened, with 13 of them on ventilators. Eight ladies and one guy were among those who died.

The republic’s acting president, Sergei Minyailo, said an oxygen pipe about 5 feet underground had ruptured, halting the patients’ supply. Other patients were moved to a backup supply that had been out of commission for 30 to 40 minutes.

Although Minyailo claimed it was too early to assign blame, Russia’s investigating committee stated a criminal probe has been opened to see if the deaths were caused by criminal negligence.

According to RIA Novosti, the Russian defense ministry has sent oxygen to the hospital, with more supplies on the way from adjacent Krasnodar and Stavropol.

Soslan Tebiev, the acting health minister of North Ossetia, said that no work was being done on the pipe at the time of the failure, and that experts were investigating the reason of the occurrence.

He stated, “The oxygen supply will be restored today or tomorrow.” “At the scene, specialists are working.”

The regional investigating committee has been asked for comment by this website.

It was the most recent in a string of tragic mishaps in Russian hospitals, which have been strained by the coronavirus.

A defective ventilator is suspected of causing a fire at a hospital in Ryazan, some 120 miles southeast of Moscow, that killed three patients. In May 2020, faulty ventilators caused fires in hospitals in the Russian capital and St Petersburg.

Russia has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, with roughly 6.5 million cases, the fourth worst in the world. Despite accusations that Russian officials are exaggerating the figures, the death toll of 165,650 is remains the highest in Europe.

In some sections of the country, immunization is required. In June, a campaign was initiated in Moscow to thoroughly vaccinate 60% of the population. This is a condensed version of the information.