After his wife died of COVID just days after giving birth, her husband urges everyone to get vaccinated.

The husband of an unvaccinated lady who died of COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to their daughter has urged others to get vaccinated in order to avoid a similar catastrophe.

Samantha Willis, 35, died on Friday at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, Northern Ireland, after a 16-day battle with the illness.

Josh Willis, her husband, wrote in a Facebook tribute that his wife died before getting to meet their newborn daughter, Eviegrace.

He stated, “While in hospital, she also had to birth our newest member to the family, whom she has never met properly or held in her arms.” “I’ll make sure Eviegrace knows everything there is to know about the mother she will never meet.”

On Thursday and Friday, I spent hours in the ICU with my wife, who later died. It’s true, the figures are correct. Vaccinate yourself so you or your family don’t have to go through what I did. I’m writing this next to her; she’s 35, unvaccinated, and in a coffin. Allow that to sink in. https://t.co/9qgP5tGbeB

Josh Willis also took to Twitter to encourage others to get vaccinated.

He wrote on his Signed Memorabilia business account, “I spent hours in ICU on Thursday and Friday with my wife who passed away.”

“It’s true, the figures are true. Vaccinate yourself so you or your family don’t have to go through what I did. I’m writing this next to her; she’s 35, unvaccinated, and in a coffin. Allow it to soak in!”

He tweeted this in reaction to a BBC broadcaster’s tweet claiming that Northern Ireland had the highest illness and death rates in the United Kingdom, as well as the lowest vaccination rate.

In a tweet, Stephen Nolan said, “Think about that if you’re debating whether or not to receive a Covid vaccine today.” “Make use of your intellect.”

Josh Willis said his wife was “comfortable as she slipped away” with him, her mother, and their two older children by her side in a Facebook tribute.

He wrote, “I never thought I’d be writing something like this for years, if ever.”

He wrote, "I've broken up with the love of my life."