After his talks with Putin, Biden will call Ukraine’s president over the weekend.

Both sides announced that President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelensky will speak by phone on Sunday after Biden warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin that any invasion of the eastern European country would be met with a harsh retaliation.

Biden will “reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a White House source said Friday, “address Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and review preparations for planned diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region.”

“Look forward to chatting with @POTUS again this Sunday to coordinate our steps for the benefit of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe,” Zelensky tweeted.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of threatening a fresh invasion of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union.

Around 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the country’s border, where Putin seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in the east the same year.

The presence of Russian troops is described by Moscow as a deterrent to NATO expansion, despite the fact that Ukraine has not been invited to join the military alliance.

Following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to “engage meaningfully” in planned talks on the ongoing stalemate between Moscow and the Western-backed Ukraine.

NATO, according to Stoltenberg, is “unified” and “prepared for talks.”

The current diplomatic push comes a day after Biden warned Putin against invading Ukraine, while Putin said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a “colossal error” on Thursday.

Both presidents expressed support for further diplomacy after a 50-minute phone discussion, their second in just over three weeks.

Foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin was “pleased” with the talks overall.

The tone, according to a senior US source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was “serious and substantive.”

However, ahead of in-person meetings with high-ranking Russian and US officials on January 10, there was no hiding the depth of disagreement — or the dangerously high stakes on the outskirts of Eastern Europe.

The Kremlin emphasised in a readout following Thursday’s call that Biden told Putin that US military weapons would not be deployed in Ukraine. Biden, on the other hand, only repeated existing policy, according to the White House.

In addition, US officials reiterated their threats of crippling economic sanctions endorsed by both Washington and EU capitals if Russia attacks Ukraine again.

Russian officials will meet down separately with negotiators from the US, NATO, and the EU at the January discussions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.