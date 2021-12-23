After his helicopter crashes at sea, a Madagascar minister swims for 12 hours.

After a helicopter transporting him and other officials crashed in the Indian Ocean, a government official in Madagascar managed to swim for 12 hours to safety. They were on their way to investigate a shipwreck.

General Serge Gelle, Madagascar’s police minister, was saved by a fisherman who discovered him 500 feet from the shore in Mahambo, a town on the country’s northeastern coast. According to Al Jazeera, Gelle was taken to the shore in a canoe on Tuesday morning.

“Thank God, my time has not yet come to die. I’m ok. It’s just that I’m cold “Gelle stated in a video broadcast on Twitter by the defense ministry of the island nation. “However, I’m sad since I’m not sure if my buddies are still alive.” When the chopper crashed on Monday, it was carrying four officials, including Gelle. They were on their way to the wreckage of a cargo ship that sank off the coast of Madagascar, killing 64 people. According to accounts, the cargo ship was illegally transporting roughly 138 passengers before it sank Monday.

Inside the chopper, Gelle said he was seated behind the pilot. “I removed the seat and used it as a buoy because I didn’t have a life jacket. I kept my cool and removed any heavy items I was wearing, such as my boots and belt. To keep alive, I did everything I could “According to the New York Post, Gelle says in the video.

Gelle got near to the coast after swimming for around 12 hours, but the high waves pushed him back into the water. When the fisherman observed the official, he was tired of fighting the heavy waves.

“I’m grateful there was a fisherman nearby. The fisherman’s canoe, however, was too small. As a result, he had to return for a larger canoe. So I stayed in the water for another two hours “Gelle went on to say.

Chief Warrant Officer Jimmy Laitsara, another passenger on the crashed chopper, also swam to the beach in Mahambo. The pilot and another passenger, however, are still missing.

Wind gusts, according to Gelle, destabilized the helicopter, causing it to crash. The specific cause of the helicopter accident, however, has yet to be revealed.