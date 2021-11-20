After her mother-in-law and husband vetoed her preferred baby name, the internet rallies behind her.

The anonymous mother said she was expecting another boy on Mumsnet under the moniker Justheretoaskaquestion91.

She’d received over 300 responses since revealing the delicate situation on Thursday, and others had provided their wisdom.

While her relationship with her husband’s mother had previously been tumultuous, the mom-to-be claimed they were at a “all time high” until the subject of the name came up.

“I’m pregnant with #3,” she wrote on the site, explaining her predicament. On the first two pages, we’ve utilized all of the baby names we prefer for boys (typically [emoji]). There is one name that I adore, however it belongs to DH’s uncle.

“MIL doesn’t speak to her brother (or anybody else on that side of the family) and has told us we can’t use it since it makes her uncomfortable.” We can use another name with the same nickname, but it’s not nearly as lovely. To be clear, her brother has done nothing wrong, and from what I’ve seen of him, he’s a great guy.

“And the family hasn’t done anything “bad”; it’s more of a tit for tat situation, with a cast of challenging individuals and no one willing to go on.”

“I don’t want to be a d*** and I don’t want to start a conflict over this,” the mother of two said, “but I’m also a little ticked off because the baby will be known by a nickname anyhow, and does she really have the right to do this?! If she had always been lovely and supportive, I wouldn’t mind as much.” She then stated that the name she had her heart set on was Raphael, which was also the uncle’s name.

“Rafferty is my second choice” (which DH thinks is silly). It’s pronounced “Rafe-el” by Uncle and “Raff-aye-el” by us, so I actually think of it as a separate name, but never mind! “It’s Rafferty,” she said, “and DH will have to put up with it since he’ll be Rafe or Raffi anyway.”

"We can't do Rafe since our surname starts with a F and the two together don't sound good," she added.