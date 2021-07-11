After her husband’s murder, Haiti’s First Lady says the “fight” must continue, as the United States is asked to assist.

In her first comment since her husband, President Jovenel Mose, was assassinated, Haiti’s first lady expressed her sadness and urged supporters to keep fighting.

Martine Mose released an audio clip with a statement about her husband’s murder on Twitter on Saturday. According to Agence France-Presse, Haitian Minister of Culture and Communications Pradel Henriquez confirmed the message’s authenticity.

“By God’s goodness, I am still alive. The voice message began, “I am alive, but I have lost my husband, Jovenel.”

Mose recounted the night a squad of mercenaries broke into her Port-au-Prince home and murdered her husband. According to interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, the president was slain early Wednesday morning in “a carefully orchestrated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed force.”

The first lady was also injured in the attack and was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Fort Lauderdale to be treated for gunshot wounds.

“Mercenaries came to my house in the flash of an eye and shot my husband,” she added. “You have to be an infinite criminal to assassinate a president like Jovenel Mose without even giving him the chance to say a single word, thus this act has no name.”

Mose stated in her statement that she feels her husband was assassinated as a result of “roads, water, power, and referendum, as well as elections at the end of the year” that would have helped the country progress.

The first lady, in her sadness, implored her countrymen not to give up on her husband’s ambition for the country. She stated that she did not want her husband’s death to be in vain.

“There are other mercenaries out there who want to assassinate the president’s aspirations, visions, and ideas for the country,” Mose added. “My eyes will never stop crying. My heart will never stop bleeding. We cannot, however, allow the president to die a second time. True, I’m crying, but we can’t allow the country lose its way.”

“We must stand firm and fight on…

He was fighting for us, and we must fight for him as well. “You know how much I love you, and I’m not going to let go,” she concluded.

