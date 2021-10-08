After her baby son’s surgery, mom warns parents to check their toes for hair strands.

A new mother has given a caution to other parents to check their children’s toes and fingers for hair, after her son required surgery when a strand became wrapped around his fingertip.

As he undressed Harvey James for his bath on June 26, Olivia Quinn observed something peculiar on his toes.

Her son got a hair wrapped around his baby toe, and what was supposed to be a simple surgery at home with scissors developed into an hours-long odyssey in two hospitals, culminating in an operation.

“Always inspect your baby’s fingers and toes!” Quinn, from Australia, wrote on her TikTok profile @oliviaquinn99 on Sunday.

Harvey’s left foot, which is bleeding and scabby, was shot by the mother, who explained: “When we discovered the hair, it wasn’t so horrible!! After physicians tried to cut it out, this footage was taken in the hospital.” Quinn also posted five more recordings connected to the event, which have received over 4 million views and can be seen here.

She emphasized: “He’s doing a fantastic job. He’s a ruthless super soldier. His foot appears to be in excellent condition… His toe looks fantastic, and he’s back to his old self.” As she stated, she published a full story-time: “So that’s the tale of the hospital. I’d want to point out that I’m not a deity, a superhero, or anything else; I’m a human being. And, sadly, these things do happen; they are pretty prevalent, and I was unaware of them until it occurred to me. Things like this do happen.” Around 8.30 p.m., the mother, her mother, and her partner were getting Harvey ready for the bath when she noticed something was wrong with his feet.

“So I assumed it was a bit of fluff from his onesie,” she revealed, “since it’s tied to his onesie.”

She went on to say: "So my first instinct was to simply remove the fluff, but I soon realized it was still tied to him. I took a closer look and saw that it was actually wrapped around his toe, not just some fluff."