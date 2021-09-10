After hearing that the Queen supports the cause, BLM UK claims that the Queen’s throne is “made from colonial plunder.”

During a recent interview, a spokeswoman for Queen Elizabeth II stated that the monarch supports the Black Lives Matter movement. However, a statement released by Black Lives Matter UK on Friday suggests that, while the group appreciates the gesture, it is wary.

A spokesman for Black Lives Matter UK told The Guardian that the group welcomes all support, but that the queen “sits on a throne fashioned of colonial plunder” and that “actions speak louder than words.”

Sir Kenneth Olisa, the first black lord-lieutenant for London, is “her Majesty’s representative in Greater London and is charged with protecting the Crown’s dignity,” according to his official website. He was asked if the royal family supports the Black Lives Matter movement during a taped visit on a British TV station for a show broadcast Friday dedicated to Black talent.

“The answer is without a doubt yes,” Olisa stated. “This entire subject of race has been explored with the royal household, particularly in the last 12 months after the George Floyd incident.”

In a statement published in the Guardian and confirmed by a member of the group’s media team to This website, the Black Lives Matter UK spokesperson reacted to the news about the queen and her family.

“We were taken aback when we discovered the Queen is a BLM supporter. However, we welcome everyone who shares our goal of ending white supremacy, according to the spokeswoman.

“Actions, of course, speak louder than words. The Queen sits on a throne fashioned from confiscated colonial property, according to the spokeswoman. “These are nothing more than warm words unless she returns all of the Commonwealth’s stolen gold and diamonds and pays reparations.”

Since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their official duties in January 2020, race has been a contentious topic in the royal family. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey more than a year later, the couple revealed claims of racism at Buckingham Palace. A senior member of the royal family had expressed concern “about how dark” their baby son Archie’s “skin might be when he’s born,” according to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Markle didn't say who said those things to them, but they did confirm that it was them.