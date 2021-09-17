After getting a USB cable stuck in his penis, a teen need surgery.

A teen guy had surgery after a USB wire became lodged within his penis, which he had placed for “sexual experimentation.”

The 15-year-old inserted a knotted cable into his urethra “in the context of autoerotism,” and the two ports at each end protruded from the end of his penis.

According to Science Direct, the boy then acknowledged to physicians that he had “inserted the cable into his urethra to measure the length of his penis driven by sexual curiosity.”

The teen was otherwise a “fit and healthy adolescent with no history of mental health difficulties,” according to the report, which was published in Urology Case Reports Issue 39.

Attempts to remove the cable on his own proved futile, prompting him to urinate blood. He was brought to the emergency room by his mother, but he requested to be evaluated by medical personnel without his mother there.

They tried a rigid cystoscopy and an optical urethrotomy—both operations involving the urethra—but they were both unsuccessful due to the cable knot. To drain 700ml of urine mixed with blood, a catheter was placed.

The adolescent was booked for surgery after an X-ray revealed the exact location of the wire and the knot.

“A longitudinal peno-scrotal incision was made across the palpable foreign body, and meticulous dissection was done through deeper tissues, separating the bulbospongiosus muscle,” the journal wrote, detailing the delicate technique to remove the cable.

“The twisted cable was discovered in the proximal part of the penile urethra and was severed from the rest of the cord. The wire was successfully taken out on both ends through the external urethral meatus.”

He was discharged from the hospital the next day with a catheter and antibiotics after a “uneventful” recuperation.

A two-week follow-up appointment revealed that he had recovered nicely, with the exception of probable urethral constriction due to scarring. The catheter was successfully removed, according to the report, and a future follow-up will determine whether there was any long-term damage.

“The insertion of a foreign material into the urethra is a delicate subject that may hinder patients from presenting promptly,” Science Direct speculated on the medical occurrence, as well as probable motivating causes. It could have long-term consequences. This is a condensed version of the information.