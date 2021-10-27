After four brothers were abandoned and one was killed, a couple was arrested.

A lady accused of abandoning her four sons, as well as her partner suspected of murdering one of the boys, was arrested in Texas on Tuesday, according to a local sheriff.

Three of the children were discovered in a Houston apartment on Sunday, where they had been living with their brother’s skeleton remains.

Brian Coulter, the mother’s partner, was charged with the murder of the youngster, who was eight years old at the time of his death, in 2020.

Gloria Williams, the children’s mother, was charged with causing injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence.

Police were informed by the oldest sibling, a 15-year-old, that his brother had been deceased for a year and that his body was in the room next to his.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that Texan police believe the parents had not stayed in the residence for some months.

The kids had been stealing food from their neighbors.

Gonzalez told a press conference that the scenario was “horrifying” and “tragic” for the youngsters, who were living in “deplorable” conditions when they were discovered.

He went on to say that the oldest sibling had attempted to care for the two younger siblings, ages seven and ten.

Gonzalez claimed on Twitter that the two “looked famished and displayed symptoms of physical injury.”

Three of the children stopped going to school in May 2020, but due to the Covid-19 epidemic, legal action against their mother was dropped.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has custody of the three surviving brothers.