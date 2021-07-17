After flying to Australia to film Big Brother, Caitlyn Jenner has received backlash.

Caitlyn Jenner has generated outrage after being apparently allowed into Australia for a celebrity television show despite the country’s severe COVID entry rules.

Despite talk about a potential appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, the reality TV personality has assured that her campaign to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom in the September recall election will not be paused.

Jenner, 71, had landed in Sydney this week, according to Adelaide daily the Advertiser, ahead of an appearance on Channel 7’s program.

Despite the fact that she is expected to be quarantined for two weeks before spending a week on the set of the TV show, residents who are not allowed to leave the nation accused her of special treatment.

The fact that as many as 34,000 Australians are thought to be abroad wanting to go home, but only 3000 are allowed to return each week due to travel restrictions to combat the disease, according to Australia’s ABC News, adds to the enmity.

“My wife’s trip back to Australia was cancelled today owing to the arrival caps, but it’s wonderful to see Caitlyn Jenner (who is allegedly running for governor of California) able to get into Sydney to appear on Big Brother,” journalist Sam Clench tweeted.

Carly Findlay is a British actress. Jenner’s arrival in Australia was criticized by OAM, who stated that “tens of thousands of Australians overseas are unable to return home.” “I’m afraid I can’t.”

She wrote, “With the Australian arts sector devastated, why not cast some Australian celebrities in BB?”

34000 Australians want to return home but are unable to do so. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner arrived in Australia for Big Brother yesterday. Is there something I'm overlooking? Elites have two sets of rules.

While 34,000 Australians remain detained, @Caitlyn Jenner has just flown into Australia to appear on Channel 7’s Celebrity Big Brother.

In the midst of a Pandemic, @Channel7 is forced to call in a B Lister from the United States.

Isn't there any AU talent on lockdown here?

Is this true? Has the Australian government enabled Celebrity Big Brother contestants to enter the country while they are #strandedaussies?