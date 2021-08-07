After flying 1,200 miles from London to Russia, a bat was killed by a cat.

Unfortunately, a bat the size of a human thumb with the strength to fly across Europe was no match for a cat.

When a resident of the village of Molgino in Russia’s Pskov area discovered the female Nathusius’ pipistrelle bat on July 30, it had been damaged by a feline.

It was recovered by a Russian bat rehabilitation group and weighed only eight grams (0.3 oz), but it was unable to recuperate from the attack and died.

The animal’s wing had a “London zoo” marking on it, indicating an amazing travel.

Brian Briggs, a bat recorder, had ringed the species in 2016 near Heathrow Airport in west London at Bedfont Lakes Country Park.

When the bat’s British connection was discovered, the Bat Conservation Trust in the United Kingdom was astounded by its ability to fly more than 1,200 miles from the United Kingdom’s capital.

According to a press release from the Bat Conservation Trust, Briggs commented, “This is quite exciting.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to help with international conservation efforts to conserve these incredible animals.”

It was the only known long-distance migration of such a bat from west to east.

The majority of records are males flying south-west from Latvia, and the sole lengthier bat migration across the continent by a Nathusius’ pipistrelle occurred in 2019, when a bat flew 1,382 miles from the Baltic country to Spain.

The Trust’s head of conservation services, Lisa Worledge, stated, “This is a spectacular voyage and the longest we know of any bat from Britain across Europe.” “You are a true Olympian.”

Experts have linked the expansion of the bat’s territory to climate change, which is predicted to have a greater impact on the animal.

Worledge stated in a statement that the expedition could help solve the mystery of bat migration, stating that the species’ movements around the UK and between the UK and Europe “remain mainly unexplained.”

Over 2,600 members of the species have been identified by a British Nathusius’ pipistrelle project, with maternity colonies reported in the English counties of Kent, Northumberland, Surrey, and Greater London.

The Bat Conservation Trust has been contacted for more information.

