After five years in Hong Kong, Uber Eats is leaving.

Uber Eats, an online food delivery service, announced on Tuesday that it will leave Hong Kong at the end of 2021, putting an end to a five-year war for a piece of the competitive food delivery industry.

Uber announced the “tough choice” in an online statement that provided no explanation for why the company was ceasing operations.

The company stated that it would now redouble its commitment to its ride-sharing operation in Hong Kong, which is still in the legal limbo.

Uber Eats, which debuted in 2016, was a latecomer to Hong Kong’s food delivery market, where Foodpanda and Deliveroo had a head start and have now established themselves as the two major companies.

According to analytics platform Measurable AI, Uber Eats only has a 5% market share, compared to 44% for Deliveroo and 51% for Foodpanda.

As Uber’s main ride-share company swiftly expanded outside of the United States, Hong Kong was one of the first foreign destinations where it opened up shop.

In a city where cab drivers are notorious for refusing to take passengers and only accepting cash, the app was a huge hit with Hong Kong residents.

Local taxi associations and a government that has refused to legalize the ride-sharing industry have fought Uber hard.

A group of 24 Uber drivers were found guilty and penalized in 2018 for transporting passengers without a hire-car authorization, and their appeal was denied two years later.

Uber is still operating, and police enforcement is uneven at best, with intermittent crackdowns.

The platform has begun to include cabs, and early this year it purchased local app HK Taxi in the hopes of having its activities legalized.

Last month, on its seventh anniversary in Hong Kong, Uber announced that the city had 216,000 registered drivers, accounting for more than 25% of the company’s global operations.