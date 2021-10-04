After five people were killed in a mosque bombing in Kabul, the Taliban kills many ISIS fighters in a raid.

The Taliban retaliated hours after a devastating blast outside a Kabul mosque, killing many insurgents during a raid on an ISIS affiliate’s hideaway, the Taliban announced Monday, according to the Associated Press.

A roadside bomb murdered five civilians outside the Eid Gah mosque on Sunday. Despite the fact that no claim of responsibility for the attack was made, ISIS was suspected. Three individuals were apprehended, according to Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Taliban soldiers assaulted an ISIS operations center in the northern area of Khair Khana, where he was attending his mother’s memorial service.

Mujahid refused to say how many ISIS terrorists were killed or whether any Taliban fighters were injured in the raid.

ISIS has increased operations against its enemies in eastern Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in mid-August, but recent actions indicate that ISIS may be moving closer to the capital.

See below for more Associated Press original reporting.

The Taliban have used bombing and gun attacks repeatedly during their 20-year insurgency, but now they must strive to contain rival militants adopting the same tactics.

The Taliban are struggling to rule the country without the substantial foreign help supplied to the US-backed administration they toppled, which is causing an economic collapse.

After being damaged by a major US bombing campaign conducted against them in the eastern portion of the nation in 2019, ISIS reemerged in Afghanistan in 2020. They were held responsible for a horrible attack on a maternity facility in 2020, which claimed the lives of 24 people, including newborn newborns.

They were found guilty earlier this year of a devastating attack on a school in Afghanistan’s largely Shiite Dasht-e-Barchi area, which killed more than 80 pupils.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul airport on August 26 that killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel. Thousands of civilians were trying to get to the airport to flee Taliban control.