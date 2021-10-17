After five nights in the hospital, Bill Clinton is released.

Bill Clinton, the former president of the United States, was released from a California hospital on Sunday after five nights of treatment for an illness.

Clinton offered a thumbs up as he walked slowly out of the hospital and shook hands with workers in front of television cameras, arm in arm with his wife, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, 75, “was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today,” according to a statement provided by Clinton spokesperson Alpesh Amin.

“His temperature and white blood cell count have returned to normal, and he will return to New York to complete his antibiotic treatment,” said Amin, who headed the team of doctors treating the former president.

According to his spokesman Angel Urena on Twitter, the US president from 1993 to 2001 was brought to a hospital south of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening with a non-Covid-related blood illness.

Clinton, according to the New York Times, got a urinary tract infection that progressed to sepsis, according to an aide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis is a severe body reaction to infection that affects 1.7 million people in the United States each year.

Every year, it kills 270,000 people who are sick.

The virus was the 42nd president of the United States’ latest health crisis. After doctors discovered evidence of significant heart disease, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation in 2004 at the age of 58.

He had stents placed in his coronary artery six years later.