After filming dog abuse and doing nothing to stop it, a man was fined.

After filming his cousin torturing a dog and failing to intervene, a man in Singapore was fined more than $3,500 and barred from owning any animal for a year.

Chia Yong-Quan, 38, pled guilty to one count of willfully refusing to stop his cousin, Clement Chia Tian Xiang, from hurting a 4-year-old brown toy poodle under the Animals and Birds Act.

According to Channel News Asia, he was fined $3,326 (S$4,500) and barred from possessing an animal for a year by a Singapore court on Thursday, July 8.

For willfully failing to stop the abuse, Yong-Quan faced up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $11,088 (S$15,000), however the prosecution did not press for jail time.

When Clement began tormenting his dog, Leslie, while Yong-Quan was visiting his flat between October and November 2016, the incident occurred.

Yong-Quan recorded Clement squeezing the dog’s lips shut with a white string while punching it many times.

According to court documents obtained by Channel News Asia, he then repeatedly whacked Leslie with a plastic clothes hanger before raising it off the ground and slamming it with the object several more times while the dog whined.

The incident was investigated by local authorities in 2020 when six videos showing Clement beating his dog were uploaded on social media, two of which were filmed by Yong-Quan.

After several viewers grew horrified by the recordings, authorities were notified, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) requested more information about the abuse.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan testified in court that as a witness, Yong-Quan had a responsibility to prevent the abuse from occurring.

Yong-Quan was “more than a mere passive witness” because he recorded the assault, she claimed, and “some level of abetment of the abuse or an implicit approbation of the conduct was revealed, even if not meant.””

Tan continued, ” “Anyone who sees the tapes can see how persistent, deliberate, and sadistic the abuse is, and it disturbs and shocks any normal person.

“It would have been obvious to Chia Yong-Quan, who saw it, filmed it, and did nothing to stop it that day.”

