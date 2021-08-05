After fatally mauling a woman in a rare attack, a black bear was euthanized.

On Saturday, a black bear mauled a woman to death in Alberta, Canada, in a rare attack. Local wildlife officers found and euthanized the bear to prevent another fatal attack.

According to The Guardian, the woman, 26, was employed as a helicopter engineer in a remote region of Alberta’s wilderness. She and a colleague were planting plants in an attempt to reforest a section of the region that had recently been logged. Unfortunately, she was mauled by the bear as they worked, in what is considered to be an unprovoked attack.

According to The Guardian, her coworker, who witnessed the incident, was able to scare the bear away before phoning the cops.

According to the publication, “she was evacuated on a helicopter by a coworker and brought back to the Swan Hills airport where they met up with an ambulance, emergency crews, and she was subsequently declared deceased at the airport,” said Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

In order to find the bear, wildlife officials set up trail cameras and traps. They also extracted a sample of the bear’s DNA from the victim’s clothing in order to correctly identify the bear responsible for the attack once it was apprehended.

Officials told the press three days after the attack that their measures had worked. To avoid another fatal attack, the bear was identified and euthanized.

A representative for Alberta Justice told Global News Tuesday that DNA samples were taken from bears near the event location by fish and wildlife investigators.

“The DNA research revealed that the attack was carried out by one of the bears, an adult female black bear who did not appear to have cubs.”

The decision to euthanize the bear was made in accordance with the Black Bear Response Guide, according to the spokeswoman.

The Black Bear Response Guide in Alberta is a wildlife management approach aimed at protecting people, property, and the black bear population. The handbook was designed by biologists, law enforcement officers, and problem wildlife specialists to assist officials in determining what to do in the event of a black bear encounter.

Preventative measures should always be taken first, according to the instructions, however certain circumstances allow for the fatal removal of a bear.