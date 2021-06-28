After falling from a plane, two skydivers died in a “freak accident.”

Two Skydivers Die in ‘Freak Accident’ After Falling From Plane.

After jumping out of a plane, an experienced skydiver and another guy died in a “freak” accident in Australia over the weekend.

Police in Goulburn, a city in New South Wales, Australia, told The Sydney Morning Herald that the emergency services were called to Goulburn Airport at about 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the authorities, cops arrived at the scene to find two male parachutists in their thirties who had fallen from an aircraft operated by Adrenalin Skydive Goulburn.

The men were unresponsive when they were found by the authorities and they couldn’t be revived. Family members who were at the facility to watch the dive were comforted by police and the center’s staff members, according to the Goulburn Post.

The occurrence was described as a “freak accident” by a spokesperson for the center, Scott Marshall, who told the Herald that everyone at the institution was shocked by the two deaths.

“We lost one of our tandem instructors and a customer today and everyone here, their heart goes out to their family and friends,” Marshall said, as he added that it had been a “really tough day.”

He acknowledged that the instructor had accomplished over 2,500 skydives and stated that “safety is important here, and it was not caused by anything the instructor did.” It was a one-of-a-kind occurrence.

“The younger man, from what I heard, was really looking forward to it. I was talking to his mates and they said he really loved the adrenalin.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Hume Police District officers will examine the incident to ascertain the circumstances behind the crash, while the Australian Parachute Federation will conduct its own investigation.

The Post reported that there have now been 4 skydiving fatalities at the airport since November 2015, as one man died that month and another was involved in a fatal accident in December 2015.

Carl Daugherty, 76, a world-renowned skydiver, died in Florida in May 2021 following a strange mid-air accident with another person during a jump.

Daugherty, who had completed around 20,000 jumps, collided with another skydiver when they both had their parachutes open, NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News reported.

The person Daugherty collided with was able to regain control of their parachute and land safely, but he was unable to do the same and fell to his death from 500 feet, landing in the parking lot at DeLand Municipal Airport in Volusia County.