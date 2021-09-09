After falling for a writer of Satanic-themed erotica, a bishop-exorcist leaves the church.

After falling in love with an erotic novelist and wanting to start a new life with her, a Catholic bishop in Spain resigned last month.

According to the BBC, Xavier Novell, 52, resigned as Bishop of Solsona in Catalonia for “personal reasons” and quit the Catholic church after falling in love with Silvia Caballol. Many people were surprised by Novell’s departure, but he had apparently met with the Vatican several times to discuss his resignation.

“I have fallen in love and want to do things properly,” Novell, a well-known exorcist, told a Spanish publication.

Caballol is an erotic novelist and psychotherapist who is best known for her works “The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust” and the “Amnesia” trilogy, according to the New York Post. She has delved into the themes of God and Satan, good and evil, madness, desire, and sadism in order to challenge readers’ religious ideas and ideals.

Novell is currently seeking for a job in Barcelona as an agronomist or crop expert.

At the age of 41, Novell became the youngest bishop in Spain in 2010. Novell supported gay conversion therapy, which is controversial and hazardous, and came out in favor of Catalan independence.

Novell’s choice to resign has been criticized by coworkers. According to the Telegraph, one church colleague informed the Spanish media that the situation is “not a problem of celibacy, but rather of infestation.”

The story has not only gotten the attention of the media, but it has also reignited the debate over celibacy inside the Church. Novell had previously admitted to being in love with an 18-year-old girl when he was younger, and that he intended to marry and have children with her before deciding to become a priest.

According to the BBC, Dominican nun Luca Caram stated Novell was “out of his head.” She also chastised him for promoting “conversion therapy.”