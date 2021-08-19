After falling down a cliff while looking for a signal to attend online school, an Indian boy died.

According to the Times of India, an Indian child died tragically Tuesday evening after falling from a mountaintop near his hometown. The child was seeking to locate a cellular signal in order to attend an online lesson, according to his father.

According to the Times of India, the boy was identified as Adira Gagaranga, a 13-year-old from Pandraguda village. According to India TV News, Adira was enrolled in a missionary school in Cuttack but had to study from home owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to several stories, Adira’s town lacked mobile coverage, so he would often climb a neighboring hilltop in search of a network in order to attend his lectures. On Tuesday, though, Adira was unfortunate enough to slip and tumble.

In an interview with the Times of India, Adira’s father, Narahari Gagaranda, said, “Because our hamlet has no cell network, my son used to trek to a hilltop to get [a]network to attend online classes.” “He went to the hilltop on Tuesday afternoon to attend class, and while he was there, the stone on which he was seated suddenly slipped.

His father added, “He slid down and the stone smashed his right leg.”

Adira was brought to a hospital in Padmapur for treatment.

“He had head, leg, and chest injuries, and the doctors instructed us to take him to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur,” Narahari added. “However, before we could get him to Berhampur, he succumbed to his injuries.”

While Narahari claims that a rock caused his son to fall, India TV News reports that Adira lost his balance due to heavy rain. The cause of the terrible fall could not be reliably confirmed by this website; nevertheless, the Times of India reports that an investigation would be launched.

Officials confirmed to the source that the district’s mobile network does not cover as many as 51 communities.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India.

In May, this website announced that India has set a new world record by killing nearly 4,500 people in a single day. Early in July, it was announced that the country had officially achieved over 400,000 COVID deaths, with more than half of those occurring in May and June.

Those figures, though, are discouraging. This is a condensed version of the information.