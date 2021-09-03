After failing to qualify for the semi-finals, a paralympic sprinter accepts a job as a guide for a runner.

A Cape Verde paralympic sprinter may not be coming home with a medal, but she will be returning home with an engagement ring.

On Wednesday, Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo competed in the women’s 200 meter T11 qualifying heat. Pereira Semedo failed not continue to the semi-finals on Saturday due to her fourth-place performance.

She temporarily left the track after her race before rejoining some of the other runners and their guides.

Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, her sighted guide, then took her hand and knelt down on one knee to propose to her, and she accepted.

The 32-year-old told Paralympic.org about the touching moment later: “With the proposal, there are just too many emotions going on right now. I’m at a loss for words to express how I’m feeling.

“I’m sure our folks will lose their minds. They’ll enjoy it. These were my first Paralympic Games, and because of my age and speed, I was considering retiring afterward. But now I’m even more motivated to keep going after the Games, knowing that I’ll always have him by my side.”

Proposal for the #Paralympics

After the women’s T11 200m heats, Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo’s guide, proposed.

May they run together for the rest of their lives! #Tokyo2020 #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/BYfWVwtwYm #Tokyo2020 #ParaAthletics

— September 2, 2021, Paralympic Games (@Paralympics)

Since her selection for Cape Verde’s squad, Vaz da Veiga revealed he’d been plotting the surprise.

He explained, “I believed this was the ideal moment and the best place to do it.”

“This is her second home [an athletics stadium].” Since 2005, she has been competing.

“We’ve been together for 11 years, so I figured it was about time I made a proposal. So, why don’t you do it?”

“May the two of them race together for life,” read a message from the official Paralympic Games Twitter account, which included a GIF of the occasion.

What Is T11 Classification and What Does It Mean?

Athletes with vision impairments compete in the T11 classification at the Paralympic Games.

Athletes competing in this category may be completely blind or have the capacity to perceive light but not be able to see the shape of a hand at any distance.

Often,. This is a condensed version of the information.