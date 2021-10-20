After failing to find enough money, a burglar leaves a frustrated note for the homeowner.

The paucity of cash found inside the residence they burgled upset an Indian criminal. As a result, they wrote the homeowner a furious note.

According to The Indian Express, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. After a 14-day excursion, Trilochan Singh Gaur, the homeowner and a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), returned to his home on October 9. However, when he came, he discovered that Rs 30,000 ($400) in cash and other valuable items had been stolen.

According to the site, he also discovered a note from the thief.

Anurag Dwary, editor of India TV, posted a snapshot of the note to Twitter. “Why was [the]house locked when there was no money, collector,” the note stated, according to a translation from the outlet. According to India TV, the burglar used Gaur’s notepad and pen to compose the note.

According to several accounts, crime is unfortunately common in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Statista, there were approximately 28 theft instances per 100,000 persons in the state in 2020. With approximately 873 and 70 instances per 100,000 people, respectively, Delhi and Haryana were the two Indian states with the highest theft rates.

Madhya Pradesh was one of three Indian states with the highest crime rates against children in 2018, 2019, and 2020, according to the Times of India. The Quint, an Indian news website, reported in 2018 that the state has India’s third-highest total crime rate.

Despite this, several social media trolls attempted to find humor in Gaur’s home robbery.

“Only in India can burglars who break into your home scold you,” Vanicka Arora tweeted.

Shailendra Godiyal shouted, “The agony is horrible!”

Police initiated an investigation into the theft and filed a first information report against the culprit, according to local media.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time a thief has left a handwritten note for a victim to discover.

A robber who stole “valuables” from a police officer’s residence in Madhya Pradesh last year “left behind an apologetic letter indicating that he was committing the deed to save a friend’s life and will refund the stolen money,” according to NDTV.

A robber in Wilmslow, England, left a taunting message for a victim, according to the Washington Newsday.