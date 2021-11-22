After Europe’s violent protests, Austria re-enters Covid lockdown.

After a weekend of rioting against viral controls rocked several towns across the continent, Austria returned to a temporary lockdown in the most dramatic Covid-19 restrictions seen in Western Europe in months.

The Alpine nation will also begin enforcing a broad vaccine mandate on February 1, making it one of the few locations in the world to do so thus far.

On Monday, shops, restaurants, and festive markets were closed, and its 8.9 million residents were not permitted to leave the house except for work, essential shopping, and exercise due to an increase in viral cases.

Despite the fact that there is no distance learning available during the three-week lockdown, schools and kindergartens remain open. Parents have been encouraged to keep their children at home as much as possible.

Kathrin Pauser, a parent, said she was still dropping her girls, ages nine and eleven, to school, despite the fact that both had recently been vaccinated.

She told AFP, “It’s a very perplexing position.”

The actions follow a weekend of violent riots in numerous European countries, notably Belgium and the Netherlands, in which tens of thousands of people came to the streets to condemn Covid’s actions.

Over three days of turmoil caused by a Covid curfew, 145 people were arrested in the Netherlands, while police in Brussels deployed water cannon and tear gas at a demonstration police estimated drew 35,000 people on Sunday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte denounced “violence under the name of protest” on Monday, adding that while he supported the right to peacefully protest, he “would never accept that fools employ pure violence.”

Around 1,000 people protested the government’s intentions to reintroduce the Covid pass for civil personnel in Denmark this weekend.

“People want to live,” said Joost Eras, one of the protest organizers in the Netherlands. “It’s for that reason that we’ve come.” On Saturday, 40,000 people marched through Vienna protesting “dictatorship,” while 6,000 people protested in Linz on Sunday.

A far-right political group organized the gathering in Vienna, and some protestors donned a yellow star that read “not vaccinated,” evoking the Star of David that Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust.

After a week of rioting over Covid restrictions, French military arrived in Guadeloupe on Sunday, and Prime Minister Jean Castex was slated to meet with officials from the French Caribbean island in Paris.

After disobeying a curfew and looting and torching shops and pharmacies overnight, police arrested 38 people, including two police officers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.